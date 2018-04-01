JPMorgan Chase Cuts PZ Cussons (PZC) Price Target to GBX 260

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase from GBX 310 ($4.28) to GBX 260 ($3.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.49) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Investec lowered their price objective on PZ Cussons from GBX 374 ($5.17) to GBX 309 ($4.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

LON PZC remained flat at $GBX 228.60 ($3.16) on Friday. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 199.70 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.80 ($5.08).

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe and Zip brands, as well as fragrances.

