Brokers Offer Predictions for AGT Food and Ingredients’ Q2 2018 Earnings (TSE:AGT)

AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AGT Food and Ingredients in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AGT Food and Ingredients’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on AGT Food and Ingredients from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AGT Food and Ingredients from C$27.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on AGT Food and Ingredients from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on AGT Food and Ingredients from C$21.50 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.70.

AGT stock opened at C$16.69 on Friday. AGT Food and Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of C$14.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48.

In related news, insider Financial Holdings Lim Fairfax bought 183,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,985,125.00. Insiders have purchased 186,231 shares of company stock worth $3,025,948 in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

AGT Food and Ingredients Company Profile

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc produces and exports pulses, staple foods, and food ingredients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing; Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods; and Bulk Handling and Distribution. The company offers lentils, peas, chickpeas, beans, popcorn, canary seed, flax and other specialty seeds.

