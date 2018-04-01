Smith (A.O.) Co. (AOS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Smith (A.O.) Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smith (A.O.) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Smith (A.O.)’s FY2018 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Smith (A.O.) (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Smith (A.O.) had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $768.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Smith (A.O.)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith (A.O.) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith (A.O.) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $63.59 on Friday. Smith has a 1-year low of $49.48 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $10,906.38, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Smith (A.O.) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith (A.O.) in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Smith (A.O.) in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in Smith (A.O.) in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smith (A.O.) during the third quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 11,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $716,554.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,272.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,800 shares of Smith (A.O.) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $435,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,271,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,635 shares of company stock worth $7,149,622. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

