QASH (QASH) Hits One Day Volume of $3.66 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. QASH has a market capitalization of $204.31 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QASH has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00008586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, EXX, Qryptos and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00705888 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00160894 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030353 BTC.

About QASH

QASH was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitfinex, Quoine, EtherDelta, Gate.io, Qryptos, EXX and AEX. It is not currently possible to buy QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

