QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. QCR posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. QCR had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.74 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray set a $52.00 price objective on shares of QCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of QCR in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $53.00 target price on shares of QCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Hultquist sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,380.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Hultquist sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $89,280.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,319.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 52,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

QCR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 92,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QCR has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.85, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from QCR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny and Rockford communities through its banking subsidiaries, Quad City Bank and Trust Company (QCBT), Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company (CRBT), Community State Bank (CSB), Rockford Bank and Trust Company (RB&T), and Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, which provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and asset management services.

