QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Now Covered by Analysts at Johnson Rice

Equities researchers at Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Capital assumed coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised QEP Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

NYSE QEP opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2,359.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $1.20. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $429.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David A. Trice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana). The Company conducts exploration and production activities in North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays.

