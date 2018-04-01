Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Share Price

Press coverage about Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Qiagen earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.3791722113205 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Qiagen stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,457. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $36.34.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $396.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.48 million. sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QGEN. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

