QS Investors LLC Sells 14,577 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,577 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Renewable Energy Group worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.34, a P/E ratio of 426.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Renewable Energy Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Delbert Christensen purchased 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $86,315.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at $797,569.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $218,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,592 shares in the company, valued at $805,096.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in North America. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities. It is involved in various activities related to biomass-based diesel production, from acquiring feedstock, managing construction and operating biomass-based diesel production facilities to marketing, selling and distributing biomass-based diesel and its co-products.

