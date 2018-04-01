Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $90.95 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $13.41 or 0.00198106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Coinnest, Bithumb and Binance. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $90.95 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000521 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054697 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000514 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 100,492,084 coins and its circulating supply is 88,492,084 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-coplete smart contract functionalities while still mantaining a an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum employs a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, Qryptos, Livecoin, Binance, BCEX, BigONE, CoolCoin, Liqui, Bitfinex, Quoine, Coinnest, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bleutrade, Allcoin, Kucoin, Coinone, EXX, Bithumb, Lbank, Gate.io, COSS, Bittrex, CoinExchange, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Huobi and OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

