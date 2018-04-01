Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $17.72 Million Stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,079 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Quanta Services worth $17,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 196,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 29,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 345,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 89,002 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5,281.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $45.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

