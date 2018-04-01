Quantenna Communications (QTNA) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ: QTNA) is one of 121 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Quantenna Communications to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quantenna Communications and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantenna Communications 0 1 4 0 2.80 Quantenna Communications Competitors 1405 5493 10641 591 2.57

Quantenna Communications presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.69%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 15.48%. Given Quantenna Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quantenna Communications is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Quantenna Communications has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantenna Communications’ competitors have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quantenna Communications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantenna Communications 19.51% 0.96% 0.77% Quantenna Communications Competitors -39.00% -10.77% 2.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quantenna Communications and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quantenna Communications $176.36 million $34.41 million -685.00 Quantenna Communications Competitors $2.99 billion $451.49 million 24.84

Quantenna Communications’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Quantenna Communications. Quantenna Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Quantenna Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Quantenna Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quantenna Communications beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc. is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content. The Company combines its wireless systems and software expertise with radio frequency, mixed-signal and digital semiconductor design skills to provide solutions to its customers. Its products include QSR10G, QSR2000, QSR1000, QHS710 and MAUI. The Company offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes. Its solutions portfolio consists of various generations of its radio frequency chip and its digital baseband chip, which together support the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n and 802.11ac.

