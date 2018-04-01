Quantum Tops One Day Volume of $10,724.00 (QAU)

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $10,724.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Gatehub. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quantum

Quantum’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 240,395,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,487,507 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is www.quantumproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum project aims to bring institutional grade liquidity to the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets, which is currently one of the main impediments to large scale adoption. Quantum will do this by deploying liquidity pools which will provide funds for margin trading to exchanges, connecting various markets by arbitraging price differences and making markets using price neutral algorithmic trading. Any income generated from the liquidity pool will be used to buy back Quantum tokens on the market at the best possible price and destroy them publically, making the QAU token a deflationary currency. “

Quantum Token Trading

Quantum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub, Livecoin, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

