Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00012013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatehub, EtherDelta, Livecoin and HitBTC. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $42.42 million and approximately $375,035.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00119337 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017789 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00031007 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004938 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001100 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,000,000 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is www.quantumproject.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QRL is a Python-based blockchain ledger utilising hash-based one-time merkle tree signature scheme (XMSS) instead of ECDSA. Proof-of-stake block selection via HMAC_DRBG PRF and a signed iterative hash chain reveal scheme. It was designed to resist potential quantum computer hacks. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatehub, Livecoin and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

