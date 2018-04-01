Quark Market Capitalization Achieves $2.47 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $664.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, AEX, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000425 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 254,890,961 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. “

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious, AEX and BX Thailand. It is not currently possible to purchase Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

