Quintana Energy Services (QES) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.22

News articles about Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quintana Energy Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.778446906414 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Quintana Energy Services stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 104,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,594. The stock has a market cap of $322.14 and a PE ratio of -195.00. Quintana Energy Services has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

In related news, insider Daniel Rogers ` Herndon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Archer Holdco Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc is a provider of oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas throughout the United States. The Company’s business segments include Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services enable efficient drilling and guidance of the horizontal section of a wellbore are using its technologically-advanced fleet of downhole motors and 117 MWD kits.

