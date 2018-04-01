Qvolta (QVT) Price Hits $0.31

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Qvolta token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00004467 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and OKEx. Qvolta has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $30,978.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qvolta has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00704042 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00160813 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033171 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030502 BTC.

Qvolta Token Profile

Qvolta was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,940,163 tokens. Qvolta’s official website is qvolta.com. The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform. The official message board for Qvolta is medium.com/@Qvolta.

Qvolta Token Trading

Qvolta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Qvolta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qvolta must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qvolta using one of the exchanges listed above.

