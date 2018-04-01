Qwark Reaches One Day Volume of $13,596.00 (CRYPTO:QWARK)

Qwark (CURRENCY:QWARK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Qwark has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. Qwark has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $13,596.00 worth of Qwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwark token can now be purchased for about $0.0716 or 0.00001031 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00702567 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00161667 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033210 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031244 BTC.

About Qwark

Qwark’s total supply is 206,075,989 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,232,832 tokens. Qwark’s official Twitter account is @qwarktoken. The official website for Qwark is www.qwark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwark is an Ubiq-based token swapped and rebranded from Sarcoin. The swap took place at a 1:1 rate. “

Buying and Selling Qwark

Qwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Qwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwark must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

