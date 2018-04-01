Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 434,487 Shares of Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 703.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,487 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.23% of Radian Group worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Radian Group by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 345,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 114,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Radian Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 53,060 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,601,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 968,914 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4,113.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.32 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc is an insurance holding company that provides mortgage insurance, and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates in two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance to mortgage lending institutions.

