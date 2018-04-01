Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. Radium has a market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radium has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00054342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00198073 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000521 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000491 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 3,469,712 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. The SmartChain expands the utility of Radium far beyond that of a standard coin, with features such as Username-Address linkage and Proof-Of-Existences all 100% distributed within the blockchain. See the Radium SmartChain thread here for full list of functions and development goals. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. It is not possible to buy Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.