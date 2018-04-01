RadNet (RDNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. FIX initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of RadNet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 527,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,111. RadNet has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The company has a market cap of $694.54, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). RadNet had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 922,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,068,993.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin S. Cadwell sold 35,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $447,772.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,852. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after buying an additional 111,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 223,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 51,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in RadNet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 49,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 99,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “RadNet (RDNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/radnet-rdnt-stock-rating-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-updated.html.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated directly or indirectly through joint ventures, 305 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.