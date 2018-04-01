ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC) Insider Rahul K. Roy Sells 10,500 Shares

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) insider Rahul K. Roy sold 10,500 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,494.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $2.20 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 32,463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc (ARC) is a document solutions provider for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. The Company also provides document solutions to businesses of various types. ARC’s offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, digital shipping/managed file transfer, and equipment and supplies sales.

