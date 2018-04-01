RaiBlocks Price Hits $18.58 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:XRB)

RaiBlocks (CURRENCY:XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One RaiBlocks coin can now be bought for $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Kucoin, BitGrail and CoinFalcon. RaiBlocks has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $47.28 million worth of RaiBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RaiBlocks has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,809.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.15 or 0.05586750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $642.84 or 0.09497250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.58 or 0.01692700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.02584600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00200392 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00607555 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00076386 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.02682540 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000646 BTC.

RaiBlocks Coin Profile

RaiBlocks (CRYPTO:XRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. RaiBlocks’ total supply is 133,248,289 coins. The official website for RaiBlocks is raiblocks.net. RaiBlocks’ official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for RaiBlocks is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RaiBlocks’ official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RaiBlocks is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiters circuits. This gives RaiBlocks an established and well researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the RaiBlocks system, each account in the system has a block chain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling RaiBlocks

RaiBlocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Kucoin, Mercatox, BitGrail, RightBTC, Bit-Z and BitFlip. It is not possible to purchase RaiBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RaiBlocks must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RaiBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

