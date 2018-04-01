RaiBlocks (XRB) Achieves Market Cap of $2.48 Billion

RaiBlocks (CURRENCY:XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. RaiBlocks has a market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $47.28 million worth of RaiBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RaiBlocks coin can now be bought for $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, RightBTC, BitGrail and BitFlip. During the last week, RaiBlocks has traded up 39.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,542.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.96 or 0.05638440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.93 or 0.09732190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.69 or 0.01710070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.02558740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00202960 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00607280 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00076097 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.67 or 0.02714080 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About RaiBlocks

RaiBlocks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. RaiBlocks’ total supply is 133,248,289 coins. The Reddit community for RaiBlocks is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RaiBlocks’ official website is raiblocks.net. RaiBlocks’ official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for RaiBlocks is forum.raiblocks.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “RaiBlocks is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiters circuits. This gives RaiBlocks an established and well researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the RaiBlocks system, each account in the system has a block chain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

RaiBlocks Coin Trading

RaiBlocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Mercatox, RightBTC, BitFlip, Bit-Z, BitGrail and Kucoin. It is not possible to buy RaiBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RaiBlocks must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RaiBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

