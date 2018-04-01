RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) Receives $1.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.28.

RAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut RAIT Financial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $1.00 price target on RAIT Financial Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RAIT Financial Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RAIT Financial Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of RAIT Financial Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RAIT Financial Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RAIT Financial Trust by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 903,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 229,993 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,043. RAIT Financial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust (RAIT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on providing commercial real estate (CRE) financing throughout the United States. The core of its business is a full service CRE lending platform focused on first lien loans. It offers customized lending solutions to meet borrower needs and internal credit goals.

