Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is engaged in the business of owning, developing, acquiring, managing and leasing community shopping centers, regional malls and single tenant retail properties, nationally. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group set a $13.00 price target on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a sell rating on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $981.09, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. research analysts anticipate that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,170,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after buying an additional 344,699 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership, management, redevelopment, development and operation of retail shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed multi-anchored shopping centers in 12 metropolitan markets in the United States.

