BidaskClub Upgrades Randgold Resources (GOLD) to “Sell”

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank set a $101.00 price objective on Randgold Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Randgold Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

NASDAQ GOLD opened at $83.24 on Friday. Randgold Resources has a twelve month low of $79.17 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $7,853.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.17.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $328.62 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Randgold Resources will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,866,000 after purchasing an additional 342,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,795,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 498.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 132,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $8,416,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

