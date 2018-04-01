Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) Trading Down 35.2% This Week

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $183,901.00 and approximately $507.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001760 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000698 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010998 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html.

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

