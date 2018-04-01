Ravencoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $244,820.00 (CRYPTO:RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $30.92 million and approximately $244,820.00 worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 751,525,151 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to purchase Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

