Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,965 Shares of Clean Harbors (CLH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.35% of Clean Harbors worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

NYSE:CLH opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,758.11, a P/E ratio of 180.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $61.62.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.50 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Bouldin sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $33,476.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 42,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $2,195,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,056,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,712,533.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,293. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

