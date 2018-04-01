Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,556 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $35,482.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9917 per share. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/raymond-james-associates-decreases-stake-in-koninklijke-philips-nv-phg.html.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.