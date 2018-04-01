Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,984 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Aegon worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Aegon by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13,810.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.40. Aegon has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $7.03.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 6.59%. analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.1745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

