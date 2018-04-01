Raymond James & Associates Acquires 9,960 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Fortis worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 374.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,085,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960,616 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,711,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,637 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,554,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79,914 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,173,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,169,000 after acquiring an additional 503,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,454,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,683,000 after acquiring an additional 127,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:FTS opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $14,286.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.10. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.3379 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 69.74%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in Arizonas Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity.

