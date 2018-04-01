SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 361.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,120 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of SS&C Technologies worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $11,083.69, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.44 million. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $994,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

