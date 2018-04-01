Read (READ) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

Read (CURRENCY:READ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. Read has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $52,743.00 worth of Read was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Read has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Read token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BigONE and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00697268 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00161928 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033276 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030541 BTC.

About Read

Read’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Read is read.lianzai.com.

Buying and Selling Read

Read can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OKEx and CoinEgg. It is not possible to purchase Read directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Read must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Read using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

