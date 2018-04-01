Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Realty Income (O) Share Price

Media stories about Realty Income (NYSE:O) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Realty Income earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.892592264005 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

O traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $51.73. 2,506,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,867. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,704.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 26.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 18 dividend of $0.22. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

In other news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $114,687.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,387.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

