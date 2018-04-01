Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Given a GBX 7,200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 7,200 ($99.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,500 ($103.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($99.47) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($110.53) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($96.71) to GBX 6,400 ($88.42) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($124.34) to GBX 8,500 ($117.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,190.87 ($99.35).

LON:RB opened at GBX 6,034 ($83.37) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,562 ($76.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,110.43 ($112.05).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a GBX 97.70 ($1.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $66.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

