Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 7,400 ($102.24) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 7,500 ($103.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,000 ($69.08) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 6,910 ($95.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($102.24) to GBX 7,200 ($99.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($100.86) to GBX 7,000 ($96.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,190.87 ($99.35).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,034 ($83.37) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,562 ($76.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,110.43 ($112.05).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

