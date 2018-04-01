Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Recordati alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCDTF opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Recordati has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $7,686.66, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.38.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/recordati-rcdtf-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recordati (RCDTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.