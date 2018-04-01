Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

Several research firms recently commented on REPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 76,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $750,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 12,964 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $115,120.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,308.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 112,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,362,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ REPH) traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.12. 274,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,291. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $201.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.59.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing products for hospitals and ambulatory care settings that is developing non-opioid products for treatment of serious acute pain. The Company’s lead product candidate is an injectable form of meloxicam.

