Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,024 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 943,682 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,215 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price target on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS assumed coverage on Recro Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Recro Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 12,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $115,120.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,308.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 112,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $3,362,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of -0.59. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.97% and a negative net margin of 69.61%. equities analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing products for hospitals and ambulatory care settings that is developing non-opioid products for treatment of serious acute pain. The Company’s lead product candidate is an injectable form of meloxicam.

