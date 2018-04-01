RedCoin (RED) One Day Trading Volume Hits $869.00

RedCoin (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. RedCoin has a market capitalization of $146,072.00 and approximately $869.00 worth of RedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RedCoin has traded 42% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.01666100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004675 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015669 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00021511 BTC.

RedCoin Profile

RedCoin (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RedCoin’s total supply is 74,107,896 coins. The official website for RedCoin is redcoin.pw.

RedCoin Coin Trading

RedCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy RedCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

