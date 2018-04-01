Redfin (RDFN) and Realogy (RLGY) Financial Contrast

Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) and Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Realogy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Redfin does not pay a dividend. Realogy pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redfin and Realogy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin $370.04 million 5.05 -$15.00 million ($0.20) -114.15 Realogy $6.11 billion 0.58 $431.00 million $1.57 17.38

Realogy has higher revenue and earnings than Redfin. Redfin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realogy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Redfin and Realogy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin 1 4 6 0 2.45 Realogy 2 2 5 0 2.33

Redfin currently has a consensus price target of $25.90, indicating a potential upside of 13.45%. Realogy has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Realogy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Realogy is more favorable than Redfin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Redfin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Realogy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Redfin and Realogy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin N/A N/A N/A Realogy 7.05% 8.74% 2.92%

Summary

Realogy beats Redfin on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate brokerage services. The customer can search for homes by neighborhood, city or MLS number, or can refine results using detailed parameters, such as price and number of beds or baths. The Company serves home buyers and sellers. The Company offers online tools to consumers, including Redfin Estimate, which is an automated home-valuation tool. The customer can search homes for sale in Austin, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, OR, Raleigh, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Jose, Seattle and Washington. The Company serves over 80 metro areas across the United States.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services. The Company’s operating platform is supported by the Company’s portfolio of industry franchise brokerage brands, including Century 21 , Coldwell Banker , Coldwell Banker Commercial , ERA , Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and the Company also owns and operates the Corcoran Group and CitiHabitats brands. On August 14, 2014, Realogy Holdings Corp, through its Realogy Group LLC wholly owned subsidiary, acquired ZipRealty Inc (ZipRealty).

