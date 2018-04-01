Refereum Reaches One Day Volume of $479,475.00 (CRYPTO:RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood. Refereum has a market cap of $13.06 million and $479,475.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Refereum

Refereum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,353,936,197 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is not currently possible to purchase Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

