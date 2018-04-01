Regalcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Regalcoin has traded 46.8% lower against the dollar. Regalcoin has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $5,253.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Regalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002506 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00044620 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008683 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000119 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin (REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

