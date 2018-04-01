Regalcoin (REC) Trading 46.3% Lower Over Last Week

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. Regalcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $4,754.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Regalcoin has traded 46.3% lower against the US dollar. One Regalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001192 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin (CRYPTO:REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

