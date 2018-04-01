Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Trimmed by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Vetr downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.35 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.79.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.04. 6,627,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,868,627. The company has a market cap of $217,845.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

