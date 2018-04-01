BidaskClub Upgrades Reis (REIS) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REIS. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Reis in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:REIS opened at $21.45 on Friday. Reis has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $248.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Reis had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Reis will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Reis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Reis’s payout ratio is presently 475.00%.

In other Reis news, CFO Mark P. Cantaluppi sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $28,599.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lloyd Lynford sold 6,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $118,392.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,785 shares of company stock worth $624,486. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reis in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Reis by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reis by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 135,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reis

Reis, Inc, through its subsidiary, Reis Services, provides commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals in the United States. The company maintains a proprietary database containing information on commercial properties, including apartment, office, retail, warehouse/distribution, flex/research and development, self-storage, and seniors and student housing properties in the metropolitan markets and neighborhoods.

