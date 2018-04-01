Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 177,779 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 158.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,779 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $24,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,396,000 after purchasing an additional 502,007 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,664,000 after purchasing an additional 671,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 771,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 485,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RS opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6,244.44, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Sharkey III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at $510,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregg J. Mollins sold 30,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.83, for a total transaction of $2,815,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,895 shares in the company, valued at $18,741,912.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,021 in the last ninety days. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

