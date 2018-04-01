Remme (REM) Price Down 16.5% This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Remme token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and Tidex. Remme has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and $132,843.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Remme has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Remme Profile

Remme was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,295,910 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Gate.io. It is not possible to purchase Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

