Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 548,900 Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 548,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,886,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of Cadence Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,316,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,168 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 694,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 538,854 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,379,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,619,000 after acquiring an additional 416,751 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $8,957,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $5,334,000. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CADE stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,277.11 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 20.60%. equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray began coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/renaissance-technologies-llc-buys-shares-of-548900-cadence-bancorp-cade.html.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company is focused on providing range of banking and wealth management services to businesses, individuals, business owners and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Financial Services and Corporate. The Banking segment offers a range of deposit products and lending services through its commercial banking, retail banking and private banking business lines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.